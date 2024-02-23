CCC honours 16 individuals with Ekushey Memorial Medal and Literary Award

The Chattogram City Corporation has honoured 16 individuals with the prestigious Ekushey Memorial Medal and Literary Award for their remarkable contributions across various fields.

The awards ceremony took place at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair stage at CRB Shirishtala, on Friday (23 February) evening.

Among the awardees, Martyr Saifuddin Khaled Chowdhury was posthumously awarded the Ekushey Memorial Award for his bravery and sacrifice in the Liberation War and Independence Movement. Son of the late Awami League leader Zahoor Ahmad Chowdhury, Khaled Chowdhury lost his life in a fierce battle against Pakistani troops in 1971.

Other recipients of the Ekushey Memorial Medal include Nasir Uddin, founder of Pacific Jeans Group, for his contribution in developing industry and society, renowned physician Mohammad Gofaranul Haque for his contribution in healthcare, and Professor Pradeep Chakraborty in education.

The awards also acknowledged the excellence of Dr Shishir Dutta in drama, Jashim Uddin Chowdhury Sabuj and Rusho Mahmud in journalism, Sheyasree Roy in music, Jakir Hossain Lulu in sports, Shoybal Chowdhury in short-film.

The literary award recipients are Shamsul Arefin and Shamsuddin Shishir in research; Absar Habib and Bhagyadhan Barua in poetry; and Arun Shil and Shibukanti Das in children's literature.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud MP emphasised the importance of honouring virtuous individuals, stating that such recognition encourages the emergence of virtuous individuals in society.

He also underscored the need for a cultural awakening in Bangladesh to combat radicalism and militancy, emphasising the importance of nurturing humanity and sense among the populace.

CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury expressed his vision of transforming the Amar Ekushey Book Fair into an international event, aiming to make it a platform for international publications and renowned writers.

He also sought the support of the Foreign Minister in realising his vision, including the development of a children's park funded by CCC.