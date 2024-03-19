Rain likely in different parts of the country

BSS
19 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 03:29 pm

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places in Khulna division and at few places in other seven divisions in next 24 hours from 9am today (19 March), a met release said.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places in Khulna division; at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions", it said.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rangamati and Nilphamari and the region of Sitakunda and it may abate.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 36.0°C jointly at Sayedpur, Sitakunda and Rangamati and minimum temperature today was 14.8°C at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 6 millimeters (mm) at Rajshahi.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The sun sets at 06:10pm and rises at 6:03am tomorrow in the capital.

