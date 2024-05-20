Rain likely in parts of country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at many places of four divisions and at a few places in the other four divisions with hails at isolated places, a met release said.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places", said the met forecast for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and it may abate from some places.

The trough of low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay. A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay and adjoining area during the next 48 hours. It is likely to intensify afterward.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius at Mongla and the minimum temperature today was 20.8 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, the met release added.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 71 millimeters (mm) at Sandwip.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. It may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

The sun sets at 06:37 PM today and rises at 05:13am tomorrow in the capital.