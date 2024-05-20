Rain likely in parts of country

Environment

BSS
20 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:45 pm

Related News

Rain likely in parts of country

BSS
20 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:45 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at many places of four divisions and at a few places in the other four divisions with hails at isolated places, a met release said.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places", said the met forecast for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and it may abate from some places.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The trough of low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay. A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay and adjoining area during the next 48 hours. It is likely to intensify afterward.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius at Mongla and the minimum temperature today was 20.8 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, the met release added.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 71 millimeters (mm) at Sandwip.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. It may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

The sun sets at 06:37 PM today and rises at 05:13am  tomorrow in the capital.

Bangladesh / Top News

rain / Weather forecast / BMD Forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

2h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

57m | Videos
Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

4h | Videos
Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

3h | Videos
Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

13h | Videos