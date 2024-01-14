Mild cold wave may continue for 2 more days

Ignoring the bitter cold, heavily dressed commuters are on their way to work near Rajshahi University on Saturday morning when the temperature was recorded as merely 12 degrees Celsius. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A mild cold wave which is sweeping over parts of the country may continue for two to three more days, the Met Office said today (14 January).

"Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Chuadanga, and it may abate from some places," the BMD forecast said.

The lowest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur while the highest temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius at Teknaf of Cox's Bazar, reads the bulletin.

Temperatures between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave, and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Weather may remain dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at many places over the country, reads the bulletin.

People of the country, especially in the northern part, have been experiencing bone-shivering cold for the last couple of days that has thrown normal life out of gear.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to fog, according to the bulletin.

Dense fog forces 2 Dhaka-bound flights land in Kolkata

Two flights carrying passengers from two Middle-Eastern countries landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport of Kolkata in India instead of Dhaka due to dense fog Saturday night.

The flights started landing in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka after 9:30am yesterday morning when invisibility improved, said Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of the HSIA.

On January 4, thirteen flights that failed to land at Dhaka airport were diverted to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Sylhet, and Chattogram international airports.

Rain likely on 17-19 January

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher specialising in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, on Sunday said Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions may experience 25ml to 75ml rain during 17 January to 19 January.

Of them, the highest rain may occur in Satkhira, Khulna, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Narail and Magura in the Khulna division.

The other districts that may experience rain are Barguna, Barishal, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Munshiganj, Manikganj and Rajbari.