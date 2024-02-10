Cold wave may abate from six places, says Met office

BSS
10 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 03:09 pm

Cold wave may abate from six places, says Met office

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today's minimum temperature at 8.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia

BSS
10 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 03:09 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The existing mild cold wave sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Moulavibazar and Chuadanga may abate, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning," it added.

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today's minimum temperature at 8.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:50 pm today and rises at 6:35 am tomorrow in the capital.

