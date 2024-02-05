Winter chills begin to recede in northern parts of the country

The winter chills have begun to recede in the northern parts of Bangladesh as temperatures remained above 10-degree Celsius.

"Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest weather forecast bulletin on Monday (5 February).

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Mizanur Rahman, officer of Naogaon Badalgachi Agricultural Meteorological Observatory, said that the lowest temperature recorded there was 12-degree Celsius at 6am on Monday.

"Weather has been partly cloudy since morning. There was no rain in the area. But after the sun rose, the fog cleared. When the clouds clear, the temperature drops a bit. The weather will clear up in the next day or two," he added.

The minimum temperature in Bogura on 5 February was 12.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Rangpur was 12.8 degrees Celsius at 6am.

Tetulia in Panchagarh recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius this morning.

There has been light fog over the district in the morning and evening.

Although there was light rain early in the morning, Dinajpur recorded a temperature of 12-degree Celsius at 6am.

In Lalmonirhat, the minimum temperature was 11.8-degree Celsius and Gaibandha 13.2-degree Celsius in the morning.

Thakurgaon recorded a temperature of 12.2-degree Celsius at the same time.

The morning temperature at Dimla in Nilphamari was 12.5-degree Celsius.



Lokman Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Sayedpur Airport Meteorological Office, said that the minimum temperature recorded at Sayedpur Airport at 6am was 10.6 degrees Celsius.

"The sky has not been clear since morning," he added.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius at 9am on 5 February in Moulvibazar.

Although it was foggy last night, it subsided early in the day.

It was 10.3 degrees Celsius at 6am on Sunday.

Biplab Chandra Das, observer of Srimangalsath Meteorological Observatory in Moulvibazar, said that the lowest temperature was recorded at 6am on Sunday morning at 10.3 degrees Celsius.

BMD also said moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning.

Inland river transport may be disrupted temporarily due to thick fog, it added.

Night temperature may rise by (1-2)°C and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.