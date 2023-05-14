'IUCN Red List a roadmap to conserving threatened plant species'

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said listing the endangered plants of Bangladesh, following the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines, would act as a roadmap to conserving these threatened species.

"The IUCN Red List for plants has been formulated for the first time in Bangladesh, which will work as a roadmap to conserving the threatened species. Formulating the list is the first stage of the process. The Ministry and Forest will work towards ensuring that these species and their habitat are protected," said the minister as the chief guest at a programme.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species is recognised as the most comprehensive global approach for evaluating the conservation status of plant and animal species and their links to livelihoods, said a press release.

Under the SUFAL project, funded by the World Bank with technical support from IUCN Bangladesh, the Department of Forest and Bangladesh National Herbarium initiated the Final Dissemination Workshop on National Red List of Plants at Ban Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.

The project aimed to assess 1,000 species of plants and formulate a Red List of plants in Bangladesh following the IUCN's latest guideline for the application of the IUCN Red List criteria.

The 1,000 species of plants were assessed from five plant groups, with 271 species categorised as "Least Concern", 258 species as "Data Deficient", while the other 394 species were collectively termed "Threatened", which includes five "Critically Endangered" species, 127 "Endangered", and 262 "Vulnerable".

A total of 69 species were assessed as "Near Threatened", and seven species were assessed as "Regionally Extinct". One species was found to be "Extinct" in the Wild.

Habibun Nahar, deputy minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, mentioned the various threats faced by the natural ecosystems in Bangladesh, including anthropogenic pressures and climate change.

She stated that Bangladesh is well-equipped to face those challenges and ensure a better future for the country.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary to the ministry, emphasised that key conservation actions can be funded through government revenue and conservation processes should not be stopped due to lack of funds or projects.

Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, director (additional charge) of Bangladesh National Herbarium, stated that key capacity development across all fronts, and the highest scientific standards were maintained in formulating this list.

The workshop was chaired by Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests, who said that the first Red List for plants in Bangladesh is a milestone and a vital tool that will assist in the conservation of plant species in Bangladesh.