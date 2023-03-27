Carrying single-use plastic in Sundarbans to be banned: Environment minister

General view of plastic trash littering the polluted Potpecko Lake near a dam's hydroelectric plant near the town of Priboj, Serbia, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said none of the tourists going to the Sundarbans will be allowed to carry single-use plastic items.

The minister also instructed the secretary of the ministry to take necessary steps to stop the use of single-use plastic in the Sundarbans.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled "Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historical leadership and development of the country," on Monday (27 March) at the Department of Environment (DoE), he said, "Due to the use of single-use plastic, the environment and biodiversity are being severely damaged."

He added that a special programme has been taken to stop the use of single-use plastic in 40 upazilas of 12 coastal districts of the country.

Addressing the discussion session, the minister lauded Bangabandhu's efforts to build a discriminatory and non-communal country.

"Cruel Pakistanis could not kill him but some misguided people of this country killed him and his family. The dream of the father of the nation is being fulfilled by his diligent daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Deputy Environment Minister Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun spoke as special guests in the discussion programme chaired by Director-General of DoE Dr Abdul Hamid.

Additional Director-General of DoE Kazi Abu Taher, Director Mirza Shawkat Ali, and other officials from various levels attended the event.