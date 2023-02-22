17 invasive plant species identified in 5 protected areas: Environment Minister

Environment

UNB
22 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

17 invasive plant species identified in 5 protected areas: Environment Minister

UNB
22 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 03:06 pm
Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin
Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin has said Bangladesh National Herbarium has identified 17 foreign invasive plant species harmful to Bangladesh under the Sustainable Forest and Livelihood Project of the Forest Department, seven of which are quite major.

"Under this programme, five strategic management plans have been formulated for the proper management of the alien invasive plant species in five protected areas of the country-Himchari, Kaptai and Madhupur National Parks and Rema-Kalenga and Sundarban East Wildlife Sanctuaries," said the minister.

These management strategies will play an important role in conserving national forests and forest resources while achieving sustainable development goals, he added.

He made the remarks at the final workshop of the programme titled "Developing Bangladesh National Red List of Plants and Developing Management Strategy of Alien Species of Plants in Selected Protected Areas" organised at the Forest Department on Wednesday.

The minister said under this programme, which is being implemented with the help of the World Bank and the support of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), all these invasive plants can be controlled by preventing their marketing and trade that have a negative impact on the environment, economy and society, and by eliminating them from the ecosystem and preventing their spread.

Moreover, preventive measures such as early detection, screening for imported plant species and quarantine procedures would be easy to incorporate, he added.

The minister said, as one of the signatories to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Bangladesh is committed to protecting ecosystems and biodiversity.

"Therefore, it is necessary to ensure the conservation of indigenous plant species and forest areas by fully identifying all alien invasive plant species in all areas including 51 the protected ones that have the ability to compete with the spread of native species, change the ecosystem and disrupt the food chain, and formulate their proper management strategies," said the minister.

Professor Dr. Mohammed Kamal Hossain presented the final results of Invasive Plants and its Strategic Management Plan of 5 protected areas namely Himchhari National Park, Kaptai National Park, Madhupur National Park, Rema-Kalenga Wildlife Sanctuary, and Sundarban East Wildlife Sanctuary. Specialists, researchers and field level officers of Forest Department also discussed the issues.

Secretary to  the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary and Director of Bangladesh National Herbarium Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik,  Gobinda Roy, Project Director of SUFAL Project and Rakibul Amin, Country Representative of IUCN Bangladesh spoke at the workshop as special guest chaired by Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, Chief Forest Conservator of the Forest Department.

Top News

plant species / protected / Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

6h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

19h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

3h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

20h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

22h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat