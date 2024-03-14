Environmentalists urge public action to save Bangladesh's rivers

Environmentalists are calling for a grassroots movement to protect Bangladesh's rivers from pollution and encroachment.

The call to action came during a programme, "On-the-spot Inspection of the Current State of the Buriganga River", in Dhaka on Thursday (14 March).

The event was jointly organised by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), Buriganga Bachao Andolon, Nongor Trust, Bangladesh River Foundation, Nodi Poribrajok Dol, Bangladesh Kite Federation, Unnayan Dhara Trust, Coastal Development Partnership, Nodi Raksha Jote, River and Delta Research Centre and Green Voice Jagannath University Branch on the occasion of International Day of Action for Rivers-2024.

Bapa Secretary General Alamgir Kabir urged people living near rivers to form local movements to fight for their preservation.

Alamgir Kabir also demanded that the authorities take action to free the country's rivers, including the Buriganga, from occupation and pollution. He emphasised the need to ensure normal water flow in all rivers.

Other speakers echoed Alamgir Kabir's concerns. Dr Halim Dad Khan, a member of Bapa's Executive Committee, stressed the importance of recognising rivers as living entities with rights that need to be protected.

The programme also saw calls for the restoration of occupied rivers, the construction of walkways along riverbanks to discourage encroachment, and increased public awareness about the importance of healthy rivers.

Bapa Joint Secretary Mihir Biswas emphasised the need for a clear definition of "river" to facilitate proper conservation efforts. He demanded the recovery of occupied riverbeds and the creation of public walkways along riverbanks.

Mihir Biswas also urged the two Dhaka City Corporations and WASA to take steps to stop the dumping of waste into rivers.

Nongor Trust President Shuman Shams highlighted the critical state of the rivers, attributing it partly to the complexities surrounding the legal definition of a river. He demanded swift action to overcome these hurdles and implement proper conservation measures.

Shuman Shams also urged the government to develop programmes aimed at promoting fish farming in the rivers. ***