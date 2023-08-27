Environment dept starts campaign against noise pollution on Minto Road

Students and other participants take part in a campaign against honking at the capital’s Minto road on Saturday, initiated by the Department of Environment. Photo: Courtesy
Students and other participants take part in a campaign against honking at the capital's Minto road on Saturday, initiated by the Department of Environment. Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Environment has organised a campaign against honking on Minto Road, an important road in the capital.

Even though there are many important offices on Minto road, including secretaries' residential quarters, and the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner's residence, the road cannot be freed from honks. 

An awareness campaign to control noise pollution was held on Saturday at Minto road under the "Integrated and Partnership Project to Control Noise Pollution" implemented by the Department of Environment, said a press release.

Organisers said that this campaign has been organised to make people from all walks of life aware of the harmful aspects of noise pollution. With the aim of increasing awareness, stickers with the slogan of not blowing the horn unnecessarily were put on various vehicles.

Leaflets containing various information on noise pollution have been distributed among pedestrians and bus drivers. 

The campaign was carried out for about two hours with placards, festoons and banners with various slogans like "No horn", "Noise pollution destroys hearing", "Noise pollution causes multiple health risks" and "Let's not honk unnecessarily".

Mentioning that such awareness campaign activities are continuing throughout the country to control noise pollution, the organisers invited everyone to come forward to control noise pollution.

