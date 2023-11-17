Current climate crisis manmade: Sultana Kamal

Environment

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Current climate crisis manmade: Sultana Kamal

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 10:21 pm
A file photo of Sultana Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Sultana Kamal. Photo: Collected

Human rights activist and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Chairperson Sultana Kamal said that human activity is to blame for the current climate crisis.

"We are destroying the environment in various ways. We are constantly destroying protected forests by bringing them under various profitable projects, increasing the risk of climate change," she said on Friday during the inaugural ceremony of a two-day climate justice rally at Stamford University's Siddheswari campus in the capital.

Sultana Kamal, convener of the rally organising committee, also said that we need to continue to coordinate efforts to force wealthy countries responsible for the climate crisis to take appropriate measures to address the climate crisis.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We need to find out from this rally what needs to be done to prevent and address climate change and take steps accordingly," she added.

In his virtual address as chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy of the prime minister on environment and climate change, said, "Climate change is causing the least responsible to suffer the most. Again, those who are most affected are the least capable of adapting to climate change. Therefore, the demand for climate justice is very important in addressing this crisis."

He called for continued collective efforts to compel rich countries to ensure climate justice.

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), said, "Climate change is happening at a much faster pace than scientists had thought. The decision to keep the average temperature of our planet within 1.5 degrees Celsius is now almost impossible, due to the continuous emission of carbon dioxide by rich countries.

"Although we are supposed to be carbon neutral by 2050, we are still not even close to implementing that directive. The next two to three years are very important for us. Therefore, we must force rich countries to take the necessary initiatives to address climate change."

Sanjeeb Drong, the general secretary of Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum, said, "Indigenous peoples make up only 5% of the world's population. However, indigenous peoples protect 80% of the world's total biodiversity.

"The irresponsible development philosophy of the developed world has severely damaged the ecosystems of countries like ours. Especially our indigenous peoples are being affected the most."

Thousands of participants from both domestic and international regions attended the first day of the rally organised on the occasion of the World Climate Conference (COP-28).

Bangladesh / Top News

Climate crisis / Sultana Kamal / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

16h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

17h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

14h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

7h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

1d | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

9h | Tech Talk