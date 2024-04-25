Collaboration vital for addressing climate change, achieving adaptation goals: Environment secy

Collaboration vital for addressing climate change, achieving adaptation goals: Environment secy

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Collaboration and coordination are keys to effectively addressing climate change impacts and achieving adaptation goals, Environment Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed said.

She said this while addressing a technical session titled "Assessing Richness and Gaps Towards the Global Goals Adaptation" in Green View room in BICC, Dhaka Thursday (25 April) in the ongoing NAP Expo 2024, said a media release of the ministry.

Bangladesh plans to contribute to the development of indicators, establish early warning systems, implement adaptation plans, and establish monitoring systems, she said, adding that the synergies between NAPs and the GGA are explored to enhance adaptation efforts and demonstrate progress.

Dr Farhina said the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is crucial for aligning adaptation actions with the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) though challenges exist, such as concluding negotiations before formulating NAPs, countries like Bangladesh are committed to aligning their adaptation efforts with the GGA.

Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator, Bangladesh; Mozaharul Alam, Regional climate change coordinator, UNEP, Vanessa Villegas- Carriedo, UNEP; Arfan Uzzaman, National Climate Change Expert, FAO, Bangladesh; Azan Mohamed - Maldives and Jose Vitale; Jose Luiz Onofre also spoke on the occasion.

