Cold wave may abate in eight places including Dhaka

BSS
23 January, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 02:37 pm

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 27.5°C at Teknaf while today's minimum temperature 6.6°C was recorded at Chuadanga.

Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS
Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS

The existing mild to moderate cold wave that is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Moulavibazar, Barishal, Bhola and Cumilla may continue as mild cold wave and abate from some places, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna division and weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places," it added.

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 5:38pm today and rises at 6:42am tomorrow in the capital.

