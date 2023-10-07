Over 300 stranded tourists return from Saint Martin's Island

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

Over 300 stranded tourists return from Saint Martin's Island

The UNO stated that while passenger ships and cargo service trawlers are permitted to travel on Teknaf-Saint Martin route, the use of speedboats is prohibited

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 09:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

More than 300 tourists, who were stranded at Saint Martin's Island due to inclement weather, have returned to Teknaf by a ship this afternoon.

"Shipping resumed on Saturday morning after the weather warning was lifted, allowing tourists to safely return to Teknaf by MV Baro Aulia on Saturday afternoon," Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury said.

The UNO stated that while passenger ships and cargo service trawlers are permitted to travel on Teknaf-Saint Martin route, the use of speedboats is prohibited.

On Tuesday (3 October), local cautionary signal No. 3 was issued due to the influence of monsoon winds, prompting the upazila administration to halt the movement of vessels on the route. The movement of ships resumed this morning after Meteorological Department lifted the warning signal on Friday.

The stranded tourists who have returned Teknaf include 77 teachers and students of History Department of Dhaka University, 40 teachers, students of Jagannath University and 38 teachers, students of Nilphamari Medical College.

Rezwanur Rahman, a private bank official from Jamalpur, shared his experience of being stranded for four days while traveling with his wife. 

"We were not alone, over 400 other tourists were also caught in the same situation. Most of the hotels and restaurants on the island were closed, leading to a shortage of food. It wasn't just us, the island's residents faced similar challenges," he said after returning from Saint Martin's Island.

Top News

Saint Martin's Island / tourist / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

13h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

9h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

3h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

4h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

6h | TBS World