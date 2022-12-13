5 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river

The Department of Environment (DoE) has shut down the operation of five tanneries at Tannery Industrial Estate in Savar by disconnecting their electricity and water supplies due to river pollution from untreated liquid effluents.

The tanneries are Zaheer Tanning Industry, S&S Tannery, Ismail Leather, M/s Momtaz Tannery and M/s Lien Enterprises. The supply lines were disconnected on Tuesday (13 December)

"The tanneries were polluting the river disregarding the instructions of the High Court by discharging untreated liquid waste into the nearby Dhaleshwari River," Deputy Director of Department of Environment, Dhaka District Md Zahirul Islam Talukder told The Business Standard.

The operation was led by the Executive Magistrate of the Department of Environment, Kazi Tamzid Ahmed.