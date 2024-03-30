Coordinated efforts needed for de-encroachment, de-pollution of rivers: Environment minister

Coordinated efforts are needed to clear encroachments and pollution of rivers, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (30 March).

"If we de-encroach rivers but do not de-pollute, we will not get the desired benefits," he said at a round table meeting on climate change, water and sanitation organised at Kalbela Conference Room in the capital's New Market, reads a press release.

He said water, salinity, climate and rivers should be given more importance for the sustainable development of the country. "If we talk about river governance, climate change, everything involves water."

Saber Hossain also said, "We have adopted the Green and Climate Resilience Development Policy through the Ministry of Planning. All the plans and investments in Bangladesh regarding climate change will be implemented on one platform."

The minister further said Tk37,000 crore have been allocated through 25 ministries to deal with the climate crisis in the current financial year.