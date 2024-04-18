Govt has taken initiative to count natural resources: Saber

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (18 April) said the government has taken an initiative to identify the country's natural resources considering the framework of the United Nations' System of Environmental Economic Accounting and its related thematic areas.

"Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has formed a cell for preparing environment statistics and under this cell, statistics related to environment, climate change, natural resources, biodiversity, disaster and disaster management are being prepared through a project," he said.

"Development and environment are interconnected. We have to be sincere in protecting nature," the environment minister said while speaking at a seminar titled 'Natural Resource Accounts under System on Environmental Economic Accounting in Focusing Land and Forest Accounts in Bangladesh' at Statistics Building located at Agargaon in the capital.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber Hossain said the information obtained from the environmental activities of BBS will play an important role in formulating plans to be presented at national, regional and international levels.

He said formulation of sustainable plans for implementation of SDG, Five Year Plan, Perspective Plan, Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, the natural resource accounts and other related environmental statistics are necessary, which will be formulated by BBS.

Various ministries, departments, directorates and organisations should cooperate with the BSS by providing information in preparing environmental statistics, the minister said.

Addressing as special guest, State Minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarkar said the issue of natural resources survey is closely related to the life of people and it is a vital issue.

As a result, he said, the collection of necessary information will enrich the life of people and it will be a life saving work, so this work should be accomplished successfully in coordination with all relevant ministries and agencies.

The state minister called upon all the concerned to complete the survey of natural resources.

Chaired by Statistics and Information Management Division Secretary Dr. Shahanz Arefin, the seminar was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Representative for United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Dr Jiaoqun Shi and BSS Deputy Director General Parimal Chandra Das.

Project Director Saddam Hussain Khan presented a keynote paper.