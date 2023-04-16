Uninterrupted gas unavailable despite paying double: Business leaders  

Business leaders have expressed their frustration over not getting the promised uninterrupted gas supply in industries despite paying double the price.

At the national export trophy-giving ceremony at a city hotel on Sunday, Hameem Group Managing Director AK Azad said, "We are not getting uninterrupted gas supply despite paying double prices for that."

He also mentioned that most factories have no available work order due to the Ukraine war. According to buyers, this situation may continue till next December. So there is no sign that the situation will improve in the future.

"Due to those challenges, we are struggling to continue production," he said.

As the chief guest of the event, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the trophies to the winners.

Echoed with AK Azad, The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin said "We proposed to increase the gas price at Tk25 per cubic metre from Tk16 on condition of to get uninterrupted supply. The government fixed it at Tk30 per cubic metre. But uninterrupted gas supply is no longer available which will be suicidal for the industry."

Especially gas-based export-oriented industries will face this suicidal situation if they will not get an available gas supply, he opined.

The FBCCI president requested the minister to talk with the prime minister on this issue.

"Due to the global economic situation, many businesses are relocating from China to Bangladesh, and there has huge potential to grow more, and we want to capitalise on that opportunity," he said.

Jashim Uddin also mentioned many of the advantages entrepreneurs earlier used to get are no longer available.

He said the current gas price is now close to the international market price.

From February this year, the government hiked the gas price for industries up to 179%, for which it promised an uninterrupted gas supply.

Based on 28 categories, a total of seventy-one companies got the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2019-20.

Of them, Universal Jeans Ltd, a sister concern of the Pacific Jeans group, was awarded the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy for the highest export earnings in the same fiscal.

Pacific Jeans Group Managing Director Syed Mohammed Tanvir and EPB vice chairman Ahsan H M Ahasn also spoke at the event, with Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Commerce Ministry in the chair.