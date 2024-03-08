Gas, power outage to hit some areas in Sylhet tomorrow

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 07:03 pm

Gas, power outage to hit some areas in Sylhet tomorrow

However, the supply will be uninterrupted in the South Surma and Jalalabad Cantonment areas

Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected

Some areas of the Sylhet city will see disruption in gas and electricity supply for eight hours on Saturday (9 March), due to maintenance works in supply line.

According to a notification issued by Jalalabad Gas Distribution Company Limited, gas supply will be suspended from 10:00pm on Saturday to 6:00am on Sunday for emergency maintenance work on the gas pipeline. 

However, the supply will be uninterrupted in the South Surma and Jalalabad Cantonment areas, said the notice. 

On the other hand, Sylhet Power Development Board issued a notice announcing that some areas in Ambarkhana, Jallarpar and Laldighi will face power outage from 8:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday.

Besides, power supply will also remain suspended in Lakkatura, Malnichara, Abadani, Barashala Bazar (partial), Saleypur, Baishtila, Yunuch Market, Faridabad, Silver City, Kewashra, Hiluachra Tea Garden, Dhopagul, Mahaldik, Umdarpara, Alaibahar, Lilapara, Dapnatila, Saheber Bazar, Kalagul, Lalbag, Pirergaon, Chalia, Rangitila, Salutikar Ghat and surrounding areas.

Power supply will be restored following the completion of repair and maintenance work, said the notice. 

The Power Development Board extends its apologies to customers for the inconvenience. 
 

