‘No alternative to nuclear power for decarbonisation’

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:17 pm

‘Our government has plans to enrich more nuclear power in the future’

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:17 pm
File Photo: BSS
File Photo: BSS

Towards decarbonisation of future energy consumption methods, there is no alternative to nuclear power, said Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, energy adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"If we depend on solar power then we will have to rely on fossil fuel for evening electricity. Therefore, nuclear power is the only solution and our government has plans to enrich more nuclear power in the future," Tawfiq-e-Elahi said on Wednesday.

His remarks came during his address as the chief guest of a seminar, organised by the Science and Technology Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers-2022 President-Elect professor Dr Saifur Rahman presented the key paper in the seminar, titled "Power, Energy and Deep Learning Applications for 4IR in Bangladesh", held at the capital's Institution of Engineers' Bangladesh (IEB).

In his presentation, Dr Saifur Rahman said that policy makers need to keep five things in mind when formulating power and energy policies— increase the efficiency of machinery and people, conserve energy, prevent waste, share cross-border energy, and focus on renewable energy such as solar, hydropower and nuclear energy.

Prof Hossain Mansur, chairman of the Awami-league's sub-committee on science and technology, presided over the programme while Rawnok Ahsan, member of the committee, moderated it.

Engineer Abdus Sabur, the secretary for Science and Technology of Awami League, Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, vice chancellor at Canadian University of Bangladesh and Dr Celia Shahnaz, professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology were present in the event among others.

Nuclear Power / decarbonisation

