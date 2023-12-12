Demand for nuclear power is growing again: Rosatom DG

Energy

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 05:19 pm

Related News

Demand for nuclear power is growing again: Rosatom DG

Rosatom emphasises nuclear energy to combat climate change at COP28

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 05:19 pm
A photo of Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev. Photo: Courtesy
A photo of Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev. Photo: Courtesy

Demand for nuclear power is growing again, partly because nuclear technology is constantly being improved, Director General of Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said today.

The issue was highlighted during the recently concluded United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, where Rosatom organised a series of events designed to demonstrate the role of nuclear energy and technology in solving the problem of global climate change.

"We are convinced that nuclear energy is an integral part of the low-carbon balance. Rosatom was one of the first nuclear companies to join the climate discussion and propose considering nuclear energy as an effective tool to combat climate change. The results of this year's climate conference show that our voices and the voices of other supporters of nuclear energy are being heard," said Alexey Likhachev.

During the summit, at the invitation of the World Nuclear Association, Rosatom joined the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, an international initiative that has already united more than 120 companies operating in 140 countries around the world, a press release says. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The participants of the initiative agreed to maximise the contribution of existing nuclear power plants and accelerate the pace of development of new nuclear technologies to achieve the goal of at least a threefold increase in nuclear generation capacity by 2050, it added.

Rosatom organised the 'Day of Small Nuclear Power Plants, (SNPP Day) at COP28, where it presented the full range of its SNPP technology solutions for achieving climate goals and ensuring a low-carbon future. The panelists discussed how small-scale nuclear power could solve a wide range of regional and industrial development problems.

Andrey Nikipelov, Rosatom's deputy director general for Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Solutions, said, "Low power land-based and floating nuclear power plants are among the most promising areas of modern nuclear energy. And there is demand for them both in Russia and abroad, particularly in countries of the Global South."

On 8 December, Rosatom organised the Atom Day for Future Generations in the pavilion of the Russian Federation. 

Rosatom executives, Russian and foreign experts, and partners shared their vision about the role of nuclear technologies in ensuring energy transition in various countries.

"We are convinced that nuclear energy is a necessity for a sustainable and prosperous energy future for mankind. While Rosatom is developing renewable energy sources, wind power, and energy storage, we believe that nuclear energy will continue to play a central role in the green energy mix," commented Kirill Komarov, first deputy director general – director of Rosatom's Development and International Business Unit.

Yuri Olenin,  Rosatom's deputy director general for Science and Strategy in his speech at a panel discussion organised by the Russian Federation on December 10 noted how the modern high-tech and knowledge-intensive nuclear industry contributes to meeting Russia's carbon footprint reduction commitments, as well as the role of nuclear technologies in solving various issues of sustainable development.

In addition, Rosatom organised separate panel discussions on youth and gender agenda which were participated by representatives of 'Impact Team 2050'- the Youth Advisory Council to Rosatom's Director General.

Top News

Rosatom / Nuclear Power / Nuclear Energy / COP28

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

4h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

10h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

46m | TBS Stories
Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

1h | Tech Talk
What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

2h | TBS World
Wealthiest Families in the World

Wealthiest Families in the World

4h | TBS World