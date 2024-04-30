Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, peaceful use

Bangladesh has reiterated its commitment to the non-proliferation and peaceful use of nuclear science, particularly in the energy, food safety, medicine, and health sectors.

During his meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Monday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud also reiterated the country's commitment to nuclear disarmament and the safety and security of nuclear materials.

He recalled that Bangladesh became a member of the IAEA in 1972, marking one of the earliest memberships for the newly-born country in any international organisation, reads a press release received here on Tuesday.

The foreign minister thanked the IAEA for providing the necessary support and cooperation for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

He assured the IAEA director general that Bangladesh will maintain the highest level of transparency, safety, and security of its nuclear power plants. Referring to the national energy vision, he mentioned that the country has contemplated a fair share of nuclear energy in its future energy mix since it is a green and clean source of energy.

Mentioning the unmatched success of the South Asian nation in becoming self-sufficient in staple food production as well as successes in the pharmaceutical and health services sectors, Hasan thanked the IAEA for its technical support to Dhaka in nuclear agriculture, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy fields.

He appreciated the director general's initiatives like Atoms4Food and Atoms4NetZero, and assured him continued support from Bangladesh for these noble initiatives.

The director general reaffirmed the agency's sustained support for Bangladesh on human-centric development issues leveraging nuclear science and applications.

He expressed particular interest in working together with Bangladesh under the "Atom for Food" initiative.

The IAEA director general congratulated Bangladesh for setting up the nuclear power plant, which has added an altogether different dimension to the country's engagement with the agency.

He assured the country of the IAEA's continued support for training and capacity building on nuclear safety and safeguard issues.

The foreign minister invited the director general to visit Bangladesh during the commissioning of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.