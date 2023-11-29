Govt created 'dev story' by planning to meet energy demand thru imports: CAB

Energy

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 04:51 pm

Related News

Govt created 'dev story' by planning to meet energy demand thru imports: CAB

Shamsul Alam said the government has turned the power sector into a commercial sector while it should be treated as a service sector.

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 04:51 pm
Professor M Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), speaks at a programme at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: Collected
Professor M Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), speaks at a programme at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: Collected

The government has created a "story of development" by planning to meet the country's energy demand through imports instead of utilising the local energy resources, Professor M Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said today. 

"As a teacher and worker in this [energy] sector, I cannot accept it in any way. I will regret it till the day I die," he said while addressing a programme on just energy transformation at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November). 

Shamsul Alam said the government has turned the power sector into a commercial sector while it should be treated as a service sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Donors are prescribing policies and bureaucrats are implementing those policies."

He also said, "We should increase extraction from the gas fields we have instead of depending on coal and liquefied natural gas imports to meet the energy demand. Initiatives should be taken to dig new gas wells."

The CAB advisor said the energy sector should be protected from the hands of dishonest traders. 

"The Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 should be repealed immediately."

Citing the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority Act 2012, he said the price of solar electricity has to be determined by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

"BERC has the power to determine the price through public hearing. But now this authority is being given to the bureaucrats. Electricity is being distributed without any kind of public hearing. This will increase the continuous profit of the unscrupulous traders."

Bangladesh / Top News

CAB / Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) / energy sector / Shamsul Alam / Energy and Power / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

8h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

47m | TBS Economy
The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

3h | TBS Stories
The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

5h | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

5h | TBS Economy