Govt created 'dev story' by planning to meet energy demand thru imports: CAB

Professor M Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), speaks at a programme at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: Collected

The government has created a "story of development" by planning to meet the country's energy demand through imports instead of utilising the local energy resources, Professor M Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said today.

"As a teacher and worker in this [energy] sector, I cannot accept it in any way. I will regret it till the day I die," he said while addressing a programme on just energy transformation at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 November).

Shamsul Alam said the government has turned the power sector into a commercial sector while it should be treated as a service sector.

"Donors are prescribing policies and bureaucrats are implementing those policies."

He also said, "We should increase extraction from the gas fields we have instead of depending on coal and liquefied natural gas imports to meet the energy demand. Initiatives should be taken to dig new gas wells."

The CAB advisor said the energy sector should be protected from the hands of dishonest traders.

"The Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 should be repealed immediately."

Citing the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority Act 2012, he said the price of solar electricity has to be determined by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

"BERC has the power to determine the price through public hearing. But now this authority is being given to the bureaucrats. Electricity is being distributed without any kind of public hearing. This will increase the continuous profit of the unscrupulous traders."