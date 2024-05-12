CAB representative conference held

The district-upazila representative conference of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), a national organisation representing the country's consumers, was held on Saturday (11 May).

The conference was held at the auditorium of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) building at Karwan Bazar in the capital, with the Director General of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman as the chief guest, reads a press release.

CAB President and former secretary Golam Rahman presided over the meeting, while CAB Senior Vice President Jamil Chowdhury, Vice President SM Nazer Hossain, General Secretary Freedom Fighter Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuyan, Director (Program and Research) of the DNCRP, Fakir Muhammad Munaowar Hossain and Director (Administration and Finance) Muhammad Asaduzzaman were present as special guests.

AHM Shafiquzzaman said, "The way in which excessive profit tendencies have spread at every step, we are working on that. But there are syndicates at every level, starting from the farmer's field. It is full of counterfeit products.

"CAB will want to know from us that why we are not able to protect consumer rights. Because we are on various committees of this organisation with the expectation of working for the people."

He further said, "A few years ago, the price of diesel increased, the cost per egg increased by 8/9 paisa. But the price increased by Tk2-3. We have broken that syndicate. We have legal limitations. We cannot do everything we want.

"Consumer rights can never be protected by government laws alone. We have to awaken the consumers through our activities. We are getting at least 100 complaints every day. We are trying to solve those," he added.