Gas found in Bhola North-2 well

The state-owned petroleum exploration and production company Bapex has found gas in Bhola North-2 well at a time when factories and residences are facing energy shortage.

It will be possible to extract 20 million cubic feet of gas daily from the well, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources wrote in its Facebook handle Monday (23 January).

Bapex started digging on 5 December last year and found gas 3,528 meters into the well.

"A drill stem test (DST) was started at 5pm Monday and the quantity of stock and daily extraction could be known after 72 hours, " said Bapex Managing Director Mohammad Ali.

However, unless a gas pipeline is established from the island district of Bhola to the mainland, there will be no benefit from the gas found there to meet the country's energy crisis.