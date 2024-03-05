Bangladesh to invite bids for offshore oil, gas exploration on 10 March

Energy

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to invite bids for offshore oil, gas exploration on 10 March

Bangladesh has been battling with energy shortages, with its gas reserves fast depleting and a spike in fuel prices following the Ukraine war.

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:23 pm
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh will invite international bidding for oil and gas exploration in 24 blocks in the Bay of Bengal on 10 March in an effort to boost domestic energy production, the chairman of state-owned Petrobangla told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has been battling with energy shortages, with its gas reserves fast depleting and a spike in fuel prices following the Ukraine war.

"The deadline for submission of offers for the 24 offshore blocks will be the first week of September and after evaluations, we are hoping to finalise the deals by the end of this year," said Zanendra Nath Sarker.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We're making plans to reduce supply shortages to keep gas-fired power plants and industries running," he said in an interview with Reuters in his office.

Petrobangla also plans to import 48 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the spot market this year, upon approval from the government, up from 23 cargoes last year, other than cargoes from long-term deals, Sarker said.

Five cargoes from spot market will be imported in April while seven cargoes had been imported over the last two months, he added.

"We have also taken initiatives to drill 100 new gas wells in the country between 2025 and 2028 to boost local production," he said.

The move comes at a time when the South Asian country's gas reserves are set to completely deplete by 2033 if no new major discoveries are found.

Bangladesh has struggled to pay for imported oil and gas because of dwindling local reserves since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, forcing the country to turn last year to the International Monetary Fund for a $4.7 billion bailout.

"The dollar crisis in recent times is a global problem. But the government is giving priority to the energy and power sectors. So it will not be a barrier," Sarker said.

Bangladesh's offshore remains largely unexplored despite the settlement of a dispute in favour of Dhaka with neighbouring Myanmar and India over the maritime boundary.

Two shallow water blocks are under contract for exploration with a joint venture of ONGC Overseas Limited and Oil India Limited where drilling has recently begun, officials said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Oil / Gas / exploration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

10m | Videos
Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

5h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

6h | Videos