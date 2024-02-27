Need investment for offshore gas extraction: PM tells ITFC delegation

Bangladesh

UNB
27 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 10:54 pm

The premier during a courtesy call with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng Hani Salem at her office. Photo: PID
The premier during a courtesy call with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng Hani Salem at her office. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the government has opted to go for offshore gas extraction to mitigate the energy scarcity in the country.

"And we need investment for that purpose," she said during a courtesy call with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng Hani Salem at her office.

The premier's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has provided electricity in all areas of the country. 

She mentioned that during her first tenure in government in 1996 she opened the private sector for the power sector.

"Investment enabling environment is prevailing in the country as the present government has created that," she said.

She put emphasis on creating job opportunities and for that the country needs investment. 

"We have especially given priority on improving the rural economy and food production."

The prime minister said the government has emphasised on containing present war driven inflation and lessen the hassle for the people. 

"For that we have stressed upon increasing all kinds of production," she said.

Hani Salem said they will provide all out support to materialise the Smart Bangladesh vision by Sheikh Hasina through investing in various sectors including infrastructure, ICT, debt management, energy sector and climate change issue.

He appreciated the investment environment of Bangladesh and financial management of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He mentioned that Bangladesh has an excellent track record for repayment of loans.

The prime minister's Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman, Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Economic Relations Division Secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky were present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / ITFC / Gas

