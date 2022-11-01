Bangladesh’s remaining gas can be used for 10.8 years: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:03 pm

A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Considering the current average daily production of 2,300 million cubic feet of gas from the gas fields in the country, it will be possible to use the remaining gas for 10.8 years, said Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

In response to the question of Member of Parliament (MP) Mamunur Rashid Kiran in the question and answer session of the parliament on Tuesday, the state minister said, "The amount of proven or known and potential gas reserves in the country is 28.59 trillion cubic feet.

Until 30 June 2022, the accumulated gas in the country was 19.53 trillion cubic feet. Currently, the remaining reserves, which can be extracted, are 9.06 trillion cubic feet.

In response to the question of the ruling party MP Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, Nasrul Hamid said that 40.62 lakh prepaid metres have been installed at the residential level to prevent the wastage of gas. The remaining residents will be installed with pre-paid meters gradually.

The state minister said that currently, the demand for approved gas connected to eight customer classes is on an average of 3,700 cubic feet per day against the daily average production of 2,300 million cubic feet.

Despite the infrastructural capacity, around 400 million cubic feet of LNG per day is supplied during the global crisis. The amount of gas shortage against the demand of the customers is about 1,000 million cubic feet per day on average.

In response to Jatiya Party's MP Rustam Ali Farazi's question, he said that Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation is making a loss of Tk21 per litre in diesel. In the future, whenever the price of fuel oil decreases in the international market, arrangements will be made to adjust the price of fuel oil in Bangladesh as well.

