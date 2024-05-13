Roadmap being developed to increase use of AI with modern technology: State Minister Nasrul

A roadmap is being drawn up to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) with modern technology, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said while speaking at a seminar today (13 May).

The state minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the seminar titled "The Engineers for Transforming Technology Driven Smart Bangladesh" at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

Noting that use of artificial intelligence would make our daily work easier, he said, "Technology will work behind the scenes to build a knowledge-based society.

"Engineers are expected to contribute responsibly to increase the use of technology at all levels of their workplace."

He further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created connectivity in digital Bangladesh which is the basis of building 'Smart Bangladesh'."

"It is important to make timely decisions to transform the country into a smarter nation. We can learn from those countries that are ahead in this field. Innovation must be promoted alongside education and learning," the state minister added.

He emphasised that innovation, through the utilisation of intelligence, will enable Bangladesh to tackle various challenges in infrastructure, health, education, and others, ultimately transforming it into a "Smart Bangladesh".

He said, "The faster the country's engineers can make technology a force for human welfare, the faster the country will become a developed country."

"The main driving force of Bangladesh's economy is electricity and energy. The use of technology in the power and energy sector is constantly increasing and should be increased more.

"With the aid of smart metres, the distribution and control of electricity can be tailored to meet customer demands. Moreover, through artificial intelligence and SCADA systems, it will be possible to identify reasons for power outages," the state minister further said.

He added, "Although our engineers work with sincerity, it is necessary to work with determination and to the loyalty e people to build a 'Smart Bangladesh'.