Roadmap being developed to increase use of AI with modern technology: State Minister Nasrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

Roadmap being developed to increase use of AI with modern technology: State Minister Nasrul

Nasrul highlighted the urgency of the country's shift towards renewable energy sources

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:34 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: UNB
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: UNB

A roadmap is being drawn up to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) with modern technology, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said while speaking at a seminar today (13 May).

The state minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the seminar titled "The Engineers for Transforming Technology Driven Smart Bangladesh" at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

Noting that use of artificial intelligence would make our daily work easier, he said, "Technology will work behind the scenes to build a knowledge-based society. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Engineers are expected to contribute responsibly to increase the use of technology at all levels of their workplace."

He further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created connectivity in digital Bangladesh which is the basis of building 'Smart Bangladesh'."

"It is important to make timely decisions to transform the country into a smarter nation. We can learn from those countries that are ahead in this field. Innovation must be promoted alongside education and learning," the state minister added.

He emphasised that innovation, through the utilisation of intelligence, will enable Bangladesh to tackle various challenges in infrastructure, health, education, and others, ultimately transforming it into a "Smart Bangladesh".

He said, "The faster the country's engineers can make technology a force for human welfare, the faster the country will become a developed country." 

"The main driving force of Bangladesh's economy is electricity and energy. The use of technology in the power and energy sector is constantly increasing and should be increased more.

"With the aid of smart metres, the distribution and control of electricity can be tailored to meet customer demands. Moreover, through artificial intelligence and SCADA systems, it will be possible to identify reasons for power outages," the state minister further said.

He added, "Although our engineers work with sincerity, it is necessary to work with determination and to the loyalty e people to build a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

Energy

Nasrul Hamid / Green Transition / Sustainability

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

13h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

13h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

2h | Videos
Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

1h | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

3h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

3h | Videos