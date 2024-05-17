Bengali culture will be further enriched by incorporating Japanese art, education: Nasrul 

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid holds a calligraphed paper at the inauguration ceremony a Calligraphy Workshop in Dhaka on 17 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bengali culture will be enriched through the exchange of cultures and traditions among different countries, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (17 May).

"Our culture will be more elegant if we can practise it with Japanese art and education. Cultural relations will be strengthened if we establish cultural institutions, hold cultural programmes and ensure exhibitions," he said while inaugurating a Calligraphy Workshop at Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre at Zinzira in Keraniganj of the capital.

"Through the calligraphy programme, friendly relations between Japan and Bangladesh will be strengthened in the days to come," said Nasurl.

"Moreover, participants will get to know in detail about the rich tradition of Japanese calligraphy through this event," he stated.

Speaking about calligraphy, the state minister said, "Calligraphy requires concentration and a steady mindset, and through this one can control themselves. This quality will also spread among the participants through the calligraphy workshop," he added.

Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka jointly organised the workshop dedicated to art enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike.

Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka IWAMA Kiminori spoke at the event as a special guest.

Among others, Chairman of Youth Global Foundation and Director of Hamid Sports Academy Dr Sheema Hamid and Principal of Hamidur Rahman Cultural Centre and renowned singer Fahmida Nabi were present on the occasion.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said, "The existing bilateral relations with Bangladesh will be strengthened further through the exchange of cultural activities."

He said that the workshop will allow participants to enter the Japanese calligraphy sector.

The workshop was divided into five groups. Each group will have 20 participants, while each session will last 30 minutes.

Satoko Azuma, an acclaimed Japanese calligraphy expert, conducted the workshop, offering attendees to explore various arenas of Japanese calligraphy art among school-going students.

Around 200 students from class-VI-VII of Keraniganj High School took part in the inaugural ceremony. They thoroughly enjoyed the Japanese culture and traditions.