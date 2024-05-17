Gas supply to remain off for 15 hours in different areas of Dhaka tomorrow

FILE PHOTO: A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Gas supply will remain suspended for 15 hours from 9am (morning) tomorrow (18 May) till 12am (midnight) at Uttara and adjoining areas in Dhaka for the emergency relocation of gas pipelines in the alignment of Section-1 of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway construction project.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will stop during the period include Uttara, Uttarakhan, Dakkhinkhan while consumers in adjoins areas may experience low in gas supply.

The Titas Gas authority regretted the inconvenience of its customers for the disruption gas supply.