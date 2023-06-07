Power Supply from Adani disrupted over transmission line fault

Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Amid the record load shedding due to production shortage, Indian Adani Group's Godda 1600MW Thermal Power Plant's electricity supply was disrupted over a fault in the transmission line on the Bangladesh side.

The power supply was hampered when Bangladesh has been planning to increase power import from the plant to reduce the gap in demand and supply of electricity which has become more acute following the closure of Payra power plant over fuel crisis.

The electricity line was damaged during a tornado that went through the area at 3PM on Wednesday, said ABM Badruddoza Khan, spokesperson at Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

"However, the line is now ready to carry the electricity from Adani's plant as the damage was repaired within two hours," he added.

Since 9 April, the first unit of Adani Godda 1600MW Thermal Plant has been supplying 700MW of electricity to Bangladesh.

At 2PM on Wednesday, power supply from the plant to the national grid of Bangladesh was 700MW, which stopped following the disruption in the supply line. 

Consequently, Power supply from the plant to the national grid of Bangladesh dropped from 12,463MW to 11,610MW at 3PM.

Adani Power

