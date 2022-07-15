Embankment collapse on Kholpetua River floods 3 Satkhira villages

Three villages in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira were flooded following the collapse of an embankment at Durgabati point on Kholpetua River.

The collapse of the 150 feet embankment on Thursday afternoon, left hundreds marooned, inundated croplands and washed away shrimp enclosures due to heavy pressure of water from the river during the high tide, said Nazrul Islam, chairman of Burigoalini union parishad in the upazila.

Photo: TBS

The marooned people are preparing to take shelter on the nearby high lands; if the repair work is not done immediately, the floodwater will inundate the entire upazila, he added.

Zakir Hossain, deputy engineer of Satkhira Water Development Board (WDB) said efforts were made to save the embankment but in vain.

Third party contractors will be appointed to rebuild it, he added.

