Cyclone Asani: Rain hits Satkhira amid fears of embankment damage

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:17 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The effects of the Cyclone Asani have started with light to moderate rainfall hitting the coastal regions like Satkhira since 9:45am on Monday.

Meanwhile,  people in the three coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat are passing a trepid time thinking about dilapidated and dangerous embankments.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday issued heavy rainfall warnings for Khulna, Chattogram and Barisal as Asani over west-central Bay and adjoining southeast Bay moves Northwestwards.

It now lies over the west-central Bay and adjoining area.

All naval routes including Noakhali's Hatia upazila Nalchira-Chairman Ghat have been declared closed.

Meanwhile, maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

As Cyclone Asani intensifies, rain, strong winds likely in 3 Indian states

Meanwhile, 226 cyclone shelters and high-rise facilities have been set up in coastal Shyamnagar and Assashuni upazilas of Satkhira to combat cyclone Ashani.

Satkhira Meteorological Department in charge Zulfiqar Ali, however, said the rains that have started now are not a direct effect of the cyclone.

"The cyclone is covering a large area. Some clouds have detached from the cyclone and came toward us. That is why strong winds and light rain have started", he added.

He said the weather will remain like this for the next 2-3 days. The current direction of the cyclone is towards Odisha in India.

"The chances of it entering the coast of Bangladesh are very low. However, the cyclone is likely to cause a lot of rain,"  Zulfiqar Ali noted.

Over the last few years, almost every year, once or twice the cyclone-tidal waves have broken down the weak embankment and flooded the vast area with saltwater.

According to the Khulna Circle of the Water Development Board, the condition of 157km out of 1,854km embankment in the three coastal districts is at risk.

These embankments are in danger of being demolished due to high tides or storms.

Shamim Hasnain Mahmud, executive engineer of the Water Development Board, said repair work on the weak part of the dam is underway at the moment. Preparations have been taken to take necessary steps if the dam is damaged in the disaster.

