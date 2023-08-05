300 families marooned as embankment collapses in Bagerhat

Bangladesh

UNB
05 August, 2023, 11:45 am
05 August, 2023

Tidal surges entrap 300 homes in Bhadrapara. Photo: Collected
Tidal surges entrap 300 homes in Bhadrapara. Photo: Collected

A flood protection embankment along the Bhairab River at Bhadrapara in Sadar upazila was washed away by the tidal surges on Friday (4 August), rendering 300 families from three villages trapped.

A vast portion of Bhadrapara, Boitpur and Bemorta villages have been flooded with fish of 20-25 enclosures washed away.

The residents of the three villages demanded immediate steps to repair the collapsed embankment.

Mashiur Rahman Badsha, owner of a fish enclosure at Bhadrapara village, said when the flood protection embankment collapsed in the afternoon water entered his fish enclosure and washed away all fish, causing him a loss of Tk10 lakh.

Alamgir Hossain, a resident of the village said, "We have been suffering amid the knee-deep water in the houses. Even we could not cook properly as the yards of the houses were submerged."

Md Masum Billah, executive engineer of local Water Development Board, said Dartana and Bhairab rivers were flowing 12cm above their danger marks while the water level of different canals and water bodies also increased.

"We were informed that low-lying areas of different villages have been flooded and steps will be taken to build a ring dam after the recession of the tidal water.

