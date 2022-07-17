Fish, shrimp, crabs worth Tk8cr washed away in Satkhira

Fish enclosures and crab farms in Satkhira's Burigoalini union were flooded after an embankment on the River Kholpetua broke.

According to Satkhira District Fisheries Department, 1,655 hectares of shrimp and crab farms in 100 ponds got flooded and prawns, crabs, carp, and fish fry worth Tk8.28 crore got washed away.

Three days have passed since the dam broke, but the dam has not yet been repaired and the damage is mounting daily.

Burigoalini Union Parishad Chairman, Haji Nazrul Islam, said the dam could not be repaired yet due to the strong tidal water current in the river.

"We have made some ring dams with bamboo on both sides. If the flow of water decreases, we will try to pile up earth-sand bags to repair the dam on Monday," he added.

The suffering of people in coastal regions knows no bounds now. Many have taken shelter in the highlands and are struggling to manage freshwater, food and other essentials. Women are suffering the most having to wait for dusk or darkness to defecate. Many people were seen travelling from one place to another using banana rafts and boats.

"The water is waist-high in the courtyard of my house. I can't even cook, our toilet has also gone underwater and we struggle to defecate in a decent, human manner," West Durgabati resident Aklima Begum told TBS.

"There are many other problems as well, not only for me but for everyone here. I can't say more than that," she said in embarrassed frustration.

Asadul Islam, another villager there, said although there is water all around, there is no drinking water anywhere. "We have to bathe in water contaminated with urine and stool.

"If this situation continues for long, there is no escaping diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases," he added.

Satkhira Civil Surgeon Dr Muhammad Hussain Shafayat echoed the same, saying that with the entire area flooded, there are many health risks. "Outbreaks of waterborne diseases can occur and we are taking necessary measures," he told The Business Standard.

The chief of district physicians said a medical team has already started working there with necessary remedies like water purification tablets and other medicines.

Volunteer organisations, including the CDEO Youth team, were seen distributing drinking water and other necessities among the flood victims.

Contacted, Executive Engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board for Satkhira Md Abul Khair told TBS the board has already provided essential items like sacks, ropes, bamboo and other items needed for repairing the dam.

"Preparations have been made for piling in an area of about 600 feet. But, at present, it is not possible to start the work with strong tides flowing over the damaged dam."

Satkhira District Fisheries Officer Anisur Rahman said the process of preparing a list of affected farmers is on and once it is done, it will be sent to the ministry.

The Satkhira Deputy Commissioner's Office said they would try to procure financial assistance to help the victims.