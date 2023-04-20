Eid traffic normal, will remain so: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 05:32 pm

Related News

Eid traffic normal, will remain so: IGP

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 05:32 pm
File photo of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun/Courtesy
File photo of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun/Courtesy

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said Eid traffic was normal till Thursday afternoon. 

The police will continue to try to maintain the situation over the next few days, he said, expressing hope that the Eid journey would be comfortable through joint efforts of all. 

Al-Mamun said special measures have been taken to ensure that passengers reach their respective destinations on time during Eid.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting traffic and traffic management at Gazipur Chowrasta and Chandra Mor, he said security measures had also been kept in place.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He said the government has taken various steps for the development of communication systems, including road widening and repairing. As a result, road commute has become easier than in the past.

He appealed to the drivers to drive with caution, adding that the campaign against unfit vehicles will continue.

Earlier today, no congestion was reported on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur was also better than the last few years.

However, since this morning, there are crowds of home-goers at various important points including Chandana intersection on the highway and the pressure of vehicles is also very high.

 

Top News

Traffic / Eid / Eid 2023 / Eid traffic / Highway / police / IGP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

9h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

6h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2h | TBS Stories
Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

1h | TBS World
Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

1d | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka