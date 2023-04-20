Eid traffic normal, will remain so: IGP

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said Eid traffic was normal till Thursday afternoon.

The police will continue to try to maintain the situation over the next few days, he said, expressing hope that the Eid journey would be comfortable through joint efforts of all.

Al-Mamun said special measures have been taken to ensure that passengers reach their respective destinations on time during Eid.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting traffic and traffic management at Gazipur Chowrasta and Chandra Mor, he said security measures had also been kept in place.

He said the government has taken various steps for the development of communication systems, including road widening and repairing. As a result, road commute has become easier than in the past.

He appealed to the drivers to drive with caution, adding that the campaign against unfit vehicles will continue.

Earlier today, no congestion was reported on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur was also better than the last few years.

However, since this morning, there are crowds of home-goers at various important points including Chandana intersection on the highway and the pressure of vehicles is also very high.