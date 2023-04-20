No traffic jam on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

No traffic jam on Dhaka-Ctg highway

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 02:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

There has been no congestion on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway despite increased traffic pressure due to the Eid holiday journeys.

"I did not face any traffic jam this time; the bus dropped me off at Padua Bazar Bishwa Road in only one and a half hours," said Faiz Ullah, travelling from Dhaka to Cumilla.

Another passenger named Jamshed Ali said, "People suffer when the holiday is short and everyone travels at the same time. This year, people are travelling in steps and are suffering fewer traffic jams."

"Five wreckers and a sufficient number of ambulances have been kept ready to carry damaged vehicles and injured people to hospitals," said Superintendent of Highway Police (Cumilla region) Muhammad Rahmat Ullah.

He further stated that despite the increase in traffic, there were no instances of traffic congestion.

Highway renovation works have been postponed until the end of the Eid holidays by the Roads and Highways Department, Cumilla, which used to cause heavy congestion on the major highway.

Top News

traffic jam / Dhaka-Chattogram Highway / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

5h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

3h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

22h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

23h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

1d | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka