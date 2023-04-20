No traffic jam on Dhaka-Ctg highway

There has been no congestion on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway despite increased traffic pressure due to the Eid holiday journeys.

"I did not face any traffic jam this time; the bus dropped me off at Padua Bazar Bishwa Road in only one and a half hours," said Faiz Ullah, travelling from Dhaka to Cumilla.

Another passenger named Jamshed Ali said, "People suffer when the holiday is short and everyone travels at the same time. This year, people are travelling in steps and are suffering fewer traffic jams."

"Five wreckers and a sufficient number of ambulances have been kept ready to carry damaged vehicles and injured people to hospitals," said Superintendent of Highway Police (Cumilla region) Muhammad Rahmat Ullah.

He further stated that despite the increase in traffic, there were no instances of traffic congestion.

Highway renovation works have been postponed until the end of the Eid holidays by the Roads and Highways Department, Cumilla, which used to cause heavy congestion on the major highway.