US Embassy invites applications for 2024-25 Fulbright FLTA Program

US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a call for applications for the 2024-2025 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme.

The Fulbright FLTA program provides scholarships for highly motivated early-career Bangladeshi educational professionals working in English language and other related fields (e.g., American studies, journalism and media, American or English Literature, and Bengali language instructors) to teach Bengali at institutions of higher education in the United States, said a press release.

This nine-month, non-degree program provides Bangladeshi academics and professionals with an excellent professional development opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English language proficiency, and enhance their knowledge of the United States.

Fulbright FLTA fellows typically teach Bengali language classes to American and international students from around the world. Fellows and their students will have a unique opportunity to learn about each other's cultures and societies.

Those who are interested must submit their application by Friday (30 June 2023), at 11:59 pm (Bangladesh time), adds the statement.

According to the media release, the Fulbright FLTA participants may assist in up to 20 hours of language classes a week and are required to enroll in at least two courses per semester, one of which must be in American Studies.

Coursework is offered on either an audit or credit basis. Fulbright FLTA participants will also be expected to facilitate cultural events, language clubs, and discussion groups, and interact with their host community through conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach events.

The Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international educational exchange program aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other countries around the world. The program is sponsored by the US Department of State and is administered by the Institute of International Education.

Applicants must demonstrate dependability, integrity, and professionalism. Material misrepresentation (eg, plagiarism) at any time during the application or grant period is grounds for elimination or grant termination, as well as ineligibility for participation in future US government-sponsored programs. Applicants must reside in their home countries throughout the nomination and selection process. Family members are not permitted to accompany participants during the program, the statement further reads.

For detailed application instructions, please visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/29698/ and for submitting online applications, please visit https://apply.iie.org/flta2024

For further information, please contact Raihana Sultana, Cultural Affairs Specialist, at [email protected].