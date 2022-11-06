University of Melbourne Academician visits BUP

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:08 pm

University of Melbourne Academician visits BUP

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:08 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Associate Professor Russell Thompson, PhD of University of Melbourne paid a visit to Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Sunday (6 November).

At first, he made a courtesy call on BUP Vice-Chancellor Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam, reads a press release.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Later, he took part in an exchange meeting with the high officials of the university where Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans of various Faculties, Chairmen and Faculty members were present.

At the meeting, various aspects to increase research and academic collaboration between two universities were discussed.

