'National Research Workshop', 'BUP National Research Project Contest 3.0' held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The closing ceremony of a three-day long "National Research Workshop" and "BUP National Research Project Contest 3.0, 2024" organised by BUP (Bangladesh University of Professionals) Research Society was held today (12 May).

The programme was arranged under the supervision of Department of English, BUP, with a view to enhancing students' research skills for creating new knowledge and innovation. The programme was started on 10 May, reads a press release.

The three-day long workshops focused on research process, research methods, techniques and tools, writing a research article, and research publication. The keynote speakers for the sessions were Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University; Dr Md Abdus Sobhan Talukder, Associate Professor, Department of Bangla, University of Dhaka, and Dr Mariam Begum, Professor, IER, University of Dhaka.

This year, BUP Research Society (BUPRS) received 88 research papers and contestants from 31 universities of Bangladesh to compete in the National Research Project Contest 3.0. Participants demonstrated their innovative ideas in various fields including Media Censorship, Propaganda, and Ethics; Resilient Disaster Management and Climate Change Adoption; Digital Marketing, and Law, Social Justice, and Human Rights.

In the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of BUP, Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Among others, high officials, participants, and all students and faculty members of English Department of BUP were also present.

In the 3rd National Research Project Contest 2024, the research team of the Department of International Relations, BUP emerged as the champion. The research teams from the University of Dhaka (DU) and Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) stood as the 1st runner-up jointly, and Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (Ruet) became the 2nd runner-up team.

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) / research

