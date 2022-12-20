ULAB screens 'Jonojuddho 71' to celebrate Victory Day

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a screening of the documentary "Jonojuddho 71" on 18th December marking Victory Day.

The documentary was produced by Muktijuddho 71, a group of like-minded persons who have come together to remember and celebrate the glorious achievements of the freedom fighters and the Bangladeshi people in the Liberation War, said a press release.

The documentary was made under the direction of famed filmmaker Tanvir Mokammel.

Freedom Fighter Shah Sayed Kamal, convener of Muktijuddho 71, was present at event as the keynote speaker.

ULAB Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman gave the welcome speech.

