ULAB holds webinar on sustainability initiatives in banking sector

Education

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 03:03 pm

Professor Imran Rahman Vice -Chancellor of the university graced the occasion with his insightful opening remarks

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Sustainable Development Club conducted a webinar on "Sustainability practices in the banking sector of Bangladesh and the scope of future employment" with the presence of more than 70 participants from ULAB and other renowned universities on Wednesday (19 January). 

Professor Imran Rahman Vice -Chancellor of the university graced the occasion with his insightful opening remarks, said a press release. 

He shared his concern about the necessity of sustainable practices in our day-to-day life. Moreover, he shared his gratitude for the adaptation of sustainability that Bangladesh has made in the bank sector over the last few years.

The webinar was astoundingly conducted by Tahmina Zaman Khan, the head of sustainability and risk governance functions, Mutual Trust Bank Limited. She shared different sustainable initiatives in the form of green banking that are currently functional in Bangladesh. Furthermore, she also elaborated on how future prospective employees can prepare themselves if they wish to join the banking industry.

She also emphasised raising awareness on sustainable production among different people as they are the customer of the bank. She enlightened the participants with the sustainability-related skills that will help them to gain advantages in the banking job sector. She said students from any department can apply as long as they are passionate and devoted towards their purpose. 

 The session came to an end with some valuable notions about this session by the club's advisor Joy Bhowmik.

Comments

