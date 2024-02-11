UGC asks NU not to admit students to its main campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the authorities of National University (NU) to refrain from admitting students at the undergraduate (honours) level for the 2023–24 academic year at its main campus.

The directive will remain in force until further directives from the President Mohammed Shahabuddin are issued, reads a press release issued on Sunday (11 February).

The UGC said it sent a letter to President Shahabuddin on 25 January regarding the decision to admit students to NU main campus.

A request was made to stop all the admission activities published in the admission circular of the NU until further directives from the chancellor are issued.

The UGC issued the directive stating that the process of admitting students to undergraduate programmes in the university's main campus was a clear violation of the National University Act, 1992.

Last year, the National University main campus published a notification seeking applications from students interested to get enrolled in undergraduate (honours) programmes in LLB, BBA, Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Nutrition and Food Science departments.