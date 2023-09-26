TEDxCoU at Comilla University all set for 30 September

A TEDx event is going to be held for the first time at Comilla University under the theme "Vision to Reality".

Comilla University is organising a TED approved international event for the first time. Access to this event is not exclusive to Comilla University students, anyone can buy a ticket and be a part of this prized opportunity, said a press release.

The event will be held on September 30 at Comilla BARD's Mainamati Auditorium. To participate in the event, anyone can visit the TEDx booth at CoU Campus, or purchase tickets online at http://tedxcou.live/tickets/ .

With the theme in mind of "Vision to Reality", Comilla University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AFM Abdul Moyeen will speak at the event, along with the head of the National Muslin Restoration Committee Dr Manzoor Hussain, Educator & Content Creator, Sadman Sadik, CHRO of Meghna Group of Industries Atiq Uz Zaman Khan, lyricist and musician Haider Hussain, international photojournalist GMB Akash, CEO of Next Ventures Abdullah Jayed, researcher Dr Nawshad Amin, Chairperson of Halima Hi-Tech Park Abul Kalam Hasan Tagar, Editor of Comillar Kagoj Mohammed Abul Kashem totaling 12 speakers all in all. Metaverse and digital marketing expert Dr Amey Pangarkar is also coming from India.

Mohiuddin Khan Mahin, licensee and lead organiser of TEDxCoU, said about the event, "A great many festivals and events are held in our university, but unfortunately few of them are centred around intellectual activity. TEDx is a platform that can combine both academics and motivation. We want Comilla University to succeed in all aspects; that's why we need to know about successful people in different fields. If we can combine our talents with the work and ideas of these people, we can do something great. We believe the platform provided by TEDx gives this opportunity to the whole world so that people can be exposed to new ideas. Also, TEDx being an international platform will help in raising the standard of our university, as a result, we will get a chance to be better known within the country and the world."

TEDx is a TED-affiliated platform. TED is a non-profit organisation based in the United States that organises various events or conferences internationally and invites people who are involved in diverse and famous work in the world. All these people give speeches using this event as a platform wo the world about their experiences, innovative ideas and strategies, and various positive aspects of society.

This year on 17 April, Comilla University received approval from TED to organise a TEDx event.