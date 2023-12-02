Cracks appear in Comilla University halls post-earthquake

Three residential buildings at Comilla University have witnessed cracks in different sections, following a 5.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Bangladesh in early morning today (2 December).

The affected buildings include Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, and Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall, — and have prompted anxiety among students.

Bangabandhu Hall provost Tofael Hossain Majumder confirmed the matter to The Business Standard following his visit to the affected halls to assess the damage and said "We will immediately discuss the matter with the engineering department of the university to inspect the issue."

Mohammad Abdul Latif, the university's head of civil engineering, said "I was not aware of this issue. If there is any structural problem due to the earthquake, we will promptly discuss this with the theoretical structural engineer. If indeed there is any structural issue caused by the earthquake, it's undoubtedly risky. We will investigate ourselves and engage with experts to take necessary measures."

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located 8km east-northeast of Lakshmipur's Ramganj upazila, a neighbouring district to Cumilla.

Students said that two tiles have lifted in the corridor in front of room 504 of the five-story south block of Bangabandhu Hall and several cracks were observed in the corridor of the new and old blocks on the same floor.

"During the earthquake, we couldn't come down to downstairs. Once the tremor subsided, we noticed a slight lift in two tiles on the upper side of the corridor in the south block," said Emran Hossen, a resident student of room 519 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

Moreover, at Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, cracks were observed in the wall of room 207 on the ground floor, at the junction near the TV room's pillar.

Ehsan, residing in Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall room 207, said "We all rushed outside as the intensity of the tremor increased. After a while, when we returned to the room, we noticed small to large cracks on the walls."

In Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall, cracks were noticed in room 511 on the fifth floor, room 503, and in the corridor in front of room 403 on the fourth floor.

Similar damages were observed in the corridors connecting the new and old blocks on the same floor. Additionally, cracks were noticed near rooms 204 and 205 in the south block. Room 209 also displayed signs of damage.

Further damages were seen in the residential quarters of the Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall—cracks in room 511, room 503, and the corridor of the fourth floor.

"At first, sensing slight tremors, we headed towards the room, wondering why it was shaking so much. We thought it was shaking because of the construction trucks. However, on the way from the washroom to my room, I saw the roof and the wall next to my room were detaching. There was no doubt left; it was an earthquake," expressed Sumaiya Chowdhury Anika, a resident of Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall.

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 10km (6mi), reaching a maximum intensity of "VIII or Severe" on the Modified Mercalli Scale. According to USGS estimates, this intensity level can result in moderate to heavy damage.

Simultaneously, in Cumilla's Chauddagram, over two hundred garment workers have been injured while trying to evacuate the factory building of Amir Shirt Garment Limited during today's earthquake.