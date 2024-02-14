TEDx ‘cancels’ KUET’s organiser licence over Ashfaque Nipun controversy

Screenshots by TedX community members are doing the rounds on social media, showing that initiative has cancelled the licence to Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET) centering the controversy over withdrawal of Ashfaque Nipun as a keynote speaker at the TEDxKUET.

After announcing the lineup of speakers the organising team of TEDxKUET removed director Ashfaq Nipun from the lineup citing his work that supported the LGBTQ community.

A post from the KUET Career Club read, "We are cancelling Ashfaque Nipun as our keynote speaker. KUET Career Club does not promote LGBTQ++ in any forms of shapes and content."

The post by KUET sparked conversations among netizens on social media.

In response, the latest email by TEDx reads, "Thank you for submitting an incident report regarding your concerns and advocacy for the rights of others. Please note that the TEDxKUET event will not take place and the organizers no longer hold an active license.

"TEDx events are organised locally by volunteers who consider local laws, safety concerns for participants, cultural norms, and, at universities, guidance from the institution's administration.

"Our community in Bangladesh is diverse and holds a wide variety of positions. KUET is no longer licensed with a TEDx event so we consider this matter closed, " the TEDx statement added.

The Business Standard has reached out to Tedx for comments, but it is yet to reply.

The TedX code of conduct bans "homophobia, racism or behaviour that discriminates against a group or class of people".

The TedX has sometimes come under criticism for outright banning speakers from voicing their thoughts on certain topics.

Ashfaque Nipun has not commented on the matter.