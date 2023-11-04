Hult Prize at CoU announces organising committee of 2024

Comilla University established an on-campus organising committee for the 2023-2024 season Hult prize, one of the biggest student entrepreneurship and business idea competitions.

The announcement was made via the Hult Prize at Comilla University's official webpage on Tuesday (31 October), reads a press release.

Under the leadership of Campus Director Sumaiya Kabir, a 37 member committee was officially revealed.

According to the press release, the organising committee for the on-campus event comprised eight teams. Eight organising committee heads, supported by a team of deputies and 28 executives, have been selected to oversee the execution of the on-campus round.

Sumaiya Kabir, a student hailing from the Department of Accounting and Information Systems at Comilla University (session 2019-20), will lead the initiative this year as Campus director.

Key members of the organising committee include Md Abidur Rahman, the head of the Judge and Participants Management team, Emrul Ahsan, in charge of the Operation team, and Mushfiq Ahmed Rafi, the Head of Event Management, Md Mujahidul Islam Chy, the head of Marketing and Promotion team, Hasin Mahtab Mahin, leading the head of the PR and Communication team, Mir Abu Jafar, as the head of Logistics, Khan Mohammad Saleh, monitoring the Head Creative team and Md. Atikur Rahman, handling the Press and Media team.

Other members of the committee are Shahriar Alam Shafollow, Fadia Mosharat Adrita, Anika Tabassum Sadia, Md Jahidul Islam, Abdur Rahim, Mahmud Hasan, Md. Shahidul Islam, Md. Tanzim Ahmed, Imtyaj Ahmed, Abrar Mostafa, Abdullah al Saeam, Md. Labib Rahman, Shakhawat Hossain Sabbir, Jubaida Fouzia Nodi, Md. Rakibul Hassan, Nahida Afrin Monika, Mahir Nasir Palak, Hure Jannat Aorna, Md. Rafiqul Islam Tusher, Mohammad Lokman, Md. Sheble Rahman, Muntasir Naser, Lemon Khan, Tanvir Salam Ornob, Mehrab Ahmed Auny, Aka Talukdar, Tarin Sumaiya and Md. Emam Uddin.

The Hult prize, a student entrepreneurship programme, is operating with participants from more than 3,000 campuses in 121 countries each year.