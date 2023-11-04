Hult Prize at CoU announces organising committee of 2024

Corporates

Press Release
04 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Hult Prize at CoU announces organising committee of 2024

Press Release
04 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:19 pm
Hult Prize at CoU announces organising committee of 2024

Comilla University established an on-campus organising committee for the 2023-2024 season Hult prize, one of the biggest student entrepreneurship and business idea competitions. 

The announcement was made via the Hult Prize at Comilla University's official webpage on Tuesday (31 October), reads a press release.

Under the leadership of Campus Director Sumaiya Kabir, a 37 member committee was officially revealed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the press release, the organising committee for the on-campus event comprised eight teams. Eight organising committee heads, supported by a team of deputies and 28 executives, have been selected to oversee the execution of the on-campus round. 

Sumaiya Kabir, a student hailing from the Department of Accounting and Information Systems at Comilla University (session 2019-20), will lead the initiative this year as Campus director. 

Key members of the organising committee include Md Abidur Rahman, the head of the Judge and Participants Management team, Emrul Ahsan, in charge of the Operation team, and Mushfiq Ahmed Rafi, the Head of Event Management, Md Mujahidul Islam Chy, the head of Marketing and Promotion team, Hasin Mahtab Mahin, leading the head of the PR and Communication team, Mir Abu Jafar, as the head of Logistics, Khan Mohammad Saleh, monitoring the Head Creative team and Md. Atikur Rahman, handling the Press and Media team.

Other members of the committee are Shahriar Alam Shafollow, Fadia Mosharat Adrita, Anika Tabassum Sadia, Md Jahidul Islam, Abdur Rahim, Mahmud Hasan, Md. Shahidul Islam, Md. Tanzim Ahmed, Imtyaj Ahmed, Abrar Mostafa, Abdullah al Saeam, Md. Labib Rahman, Shakhawat Hossain Sabbir, Jubaida Fouzia Nodi, Md. Rakibul Hassan, Nahida Afrin Monika, Mahir Nasir Palak, Hure Jannat Aorna, Md. Rafiqul Islam Tusher, Mohammad Lokman, Md. Sheble Rahman, Muntasir Naser, Lemon Khan, Tanvir Salam Ornob, Mehrab Ahmed Auny, Aka Talukdar, Tarin Sumaiya and Md. Emam Uddin.

The Hult prize, a student entrepreneurship programme, is operating with participants from more than 3,000 campuses in 121 countries each year.

Hult Prize / Comilla University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

15h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

3h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

1h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

4h | TBS World