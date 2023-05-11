SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation

The government is yet to take decision on the postponement of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations due to approaching cyclonic storm 'Mocha' as decision will be taken immediately as per the situation.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka Chairman and Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President Tapan Kumar Sarkar said all concerned have already been made conscious about taking urgently required measures in view of the cyclone situation.

A press release signed by Tapan Kumar Sarkar was issued today asking all boards to take cautionary measures and keep safe all examination related secret goods.